Europe T&D project tenders activity down 18% in Q2 2022

There were 69 T&D project tenders announced in the Europe region in Q2 2022, marking a drop of 18% over the last four-quarter average of 84, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.
T&D Project stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Europe region in Q2 2022 with 69 tenders and a 53.9% share, followed by T&D Equipment with 24 tenders and an 18.8% share and Generation Equipment with 13 tenders and a 10.2% share during the quarter.
The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:
- Project Implementation: 41 tenders and a 59.4% share
- Consulting & Similar Services: 20 tenders and a 29% share
- Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: eight tenders and an 11.6% share.
Solar is top technology for Europe T&D project tenders in Q2 2022
Looking at T&D project tenders by the type of technology in the Europe region, solar accounted for one tender with a 100% share.
All publicly-announced tenders are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.
More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported tenders are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.