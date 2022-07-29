Five largest solar energy construction projects initiated globally in Q2 2022

Here are the largest solar energy construction projects initiated globally in Q2 2022, according to GlobalData’s construction projects database.

1. Pinnapuram Integrated Renewable Energy Project 5230 MW – $2,000m

The project involves the construction of a 5,230MW integrated hybrid renewable energy project on 1,929ha of land at Pinnapuram village Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh.

Construction work started in Q2 2022 and is expected to be completed in Q4 2025.

The project aims to address the growing demand for power in the region, with 15,000 people to be employed during construction and 3,000 people after construction.

IREP project was a combination of solar and wind and pumped storage facilities.

2. Puerto Penasco Solar Park 1000 MW – $1,644m

The project involves the construction of a solar power plant on 2,000ha area in Puerto Penasco, Sonora, Mexico.

Construction work commenced in Q2 2022 and is expected to finish in Q4 2027.

The objective of the project is to serve 4 million inhabitants of Sonora and some areas of Baja California.

3. Laizhou Tushan Photovoltaic Power Plant 1000 MW – $790m

The project involves the construction of a 1,000MW solar photovoltaic power plant in Tushan Town, Laizhou, Shandong, China.

Construction work started in Q2 2022 and is forecast to complete in Q4 2025.

The project aims to meet the growing demand for power in the region.

4. Leipzig Witznitz Energy Solar PV Park 650MW – $522m

The project involves the construction of the Witznitz Energy Solar PV Park on a 650ha land with a generating capacity of 650MW on Lake Hainer in Leipzig, Saxony, Germany.

Construction work commenced in Q2 2022 and is expected to be completed in Q2 2023.

The project aims to meet the energy consumption of around 200,000 four-person households. It will save more than 250,000 tons of CO2 annually based on the German energy mix in 2020.

5. Dholera Solar Power Plant 400 MW – $300m

The project involves the construction of a 400MW solar power plant in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India.

Construction work started in Q2 2022 and is expected to be completed in Q3 2025.

The project aims to meet the growing demand for power in the region.

