Generation equipment contracts down 70% in June 2022

Generation equipment contracts in June 2022 saw 25 contracts announced, marking a drop of 70% over the last 12-month average of 82, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 18 contracts and a 72% share Project Implementation: six contracts and a 24% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: one contract and a 4% share.

Europe leads generation equipment activity in June 2022

Comparing contracts activity in generation equipment segment in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position with seven contracts and a share of 28% during June 2022, followed by North America with seven contracts and a 28% share and Middle East and Africa with five contracts and a 20% share.

Thermal is leading technology for generation equipment contracts in June 2022

Among the technologies, thermal accounted for 14 contracts with a 51.9% share, followed by wind with nine contracts and a 33.3% share and solar with three contracts and an 11.1% share.

Generation equipment contracts in June 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuer of generation equipment contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved was:Sichuan Investment Group with 1,400MW from one contract.

Generation equipment contracts in June 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved were:

China Energy Engineering (China): 1,400MW from one contract Beijing Engineering (China): 200MW from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

