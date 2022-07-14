View all newsletters
  1. Market Data
July 14, 2022

Generation equipment tenders down 70% in Q2 2022

By Carmen

Power industry deals
Oil and gas companies are making moves into the UK energy market.

Generation equipment tenders in Q2 2022 saw 113 tenders announced, marking a drop of 70% over the last four-quarter average of 376, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

  1. Supply & Erection: 95 tenders and an 84.1% share
  2. Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: 17 tenders and a 15% share
  3. Consulting & Similar Services: one tender and a 0.9% share.

Asia-Pacific leads generation equipment activity in Q2 2022

Comparing tenders activity in generation equipment segment in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position with 86 tenders and a share of 76.1% during Q2 2022, followed by Europe with 13 tenders and an 11.5% share and North America with seven tenders and a 6.2% share.

Thermal is leading technology for generation equipment tenders in Q2 2022

Among the technologies, thermal accounted for 108 tenders with a 97.3% share, followed by solar with two tenders and a 1.8% share and wind with one tender and a 0.9% share.

All publicly-announced tenders are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported tenders are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.

