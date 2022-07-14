Global power industry contracts in June 2022: Solar technology down 61%

Oil and gas companies are making moves into the UK energy market.

Solar technology contracts activity in June 2022 saw 58 contracts announced, marking a drop of 61% over the last 12-month average of 147, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart. <iframe src="http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/PowerTenderArticles/Template7_Contracts_Technology_Monthly_6_2022_Solar_ColumnChart_Embed.html" style="width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;"></iframe>

Looking at global power contracts activity divided by the type of technology, solar held the top position in terms of number of contracts during June 2022 with a 46.4% share.

Related

The proportion of contracts by category in the Solar technology tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

Power Purchase Agreement: 28 contracts and a 48.3% share Project Implementation: 24 contracts and a 41.4% share Consulting & Similar Services: three contracts and a 5.2% share Supply & Erection: two contracts and a 3.4% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: one contract and a 1.7% share.

Asia-Pacific leads solar contracts activity in June 2022

Comparing contracts activity in solar technology in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position with 33 contracts and a share of 56.9% during June 2022, followed by Middle East and Africa with nine contracts and a 15.5% share and North America with seven contracts and a 12.1% share.

In fourth place was Europe with seven contracts and a 12.1% share and in fifth place was South and Central America with two contracts and a 3.4% share.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart. <iframe src="http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/PowerTenderArticles/Template7_Contracts_Technology_Monthly_6_2022_Solar_DoughnutChart_Embed.html" style="width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;"></iframe>

Solar technology contracts in June 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of contracts in Solar technology for the month in terms of power capacity involved were:

NHPC (India): 700MW from two contracts Datang Huayin Electric Power (China): 260.27MW from one contract Ameren Missouri (United States) and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution (India): 200MW capacity from one contract.

Solar technology contracts in June 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved were:

Adani Infrastructure (India): 600MW from one contract Shandong Yijian Construction (China): 430MW from three contracts China Energy Engineering (China): 270MW capacity from four contracts.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported contracts are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.