Global power industry contracts in June 2022: Thermal technology down 4%

Thermal technology contracts activity in June 2022 saw 24 contracts announced, marking a drop of 4% over the last 12-month average of 25, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

Gas was the top category in thermal technology in terms of number of contracts for the month, accounting for 20 contracts and an 80% share, followed by Coal with three contracts and a 12% share. Oil stood in third place with two contracts and an 8% share.

Looking at global power contracts activity divided by the type of technology, thermal held the third position in terms of number of contracts during June 2022 with a 19.2% share.

The proportion of contracts by category in the Thermal technology tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

Project Implementation: 11 contracts and a 45.8% share Supply & Erection: eight contracts and a 33.3% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: three contracts and a 12.5% share Consulting & Similar Services: two contracts and an 8.3% share.

Middle East and Africa leads thermal contracts activity in June 2022

Comparing contracts activity in thermal technology in different regions of the globe, Middle East and Africa held the top position with eight contracts and a share of 33.3% during June 2022, followed by North America with seven contracts and a 29.2% share and Asia-Pacific with five contracts and a 20.8% share.

In fourth place was Europe with two contracts and an 8.3% share and in fifth place was South and Central America with two contracts and an 8.3% share.

Thermal technology contracts in June 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of contracts in Thermal technology for the month in terms of power capacity involved were:

Sichuan Investment Group: 1,400MW from one contract Aba Gas and Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (Nigeria): 350MW from one contract Zeus Renewables (United Kingdom): 300MW capacity from one contract.

Thermal technology contracts in June 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved were:

China Energy Engineering (China): 1,750MW from two contracts China Energy Engineering Group International Engineering (China): 300MW from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData's Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

