View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Market Data
July 14, 2022

Global power industry contracts in June 2022: Wind technology down 69%

By Carmen

Wind technology contracts activity in June 2022 saw 29 contracts announced, marking a drop of 69% over the last 12-month average of 94, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

  • Embed this chart

    Embed this chart into your website

    Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

Onshore was the top category in wind technology in terms of number of contracts for the month, accounting for 19 contracts and a 65.5% share, followed by Offshore with ten contracts and a 34.5% share.

  • Embed this chart

    Embed this chart into your website

    Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

Looking at global power contracts activity divided by the type of technology, wind held the second position in terms of number of contracts during June 2022 with a 23.2% share.

The proportion of contracts by category in the Wind technology tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

  1. Supply & Erection: ten contracts and a 34.5% share
  2. Project Implementation: eight contracts and a 27.6% share
  3. Power Purchase Agreement: seven contracts and a 24.1% share
  4. Consulting & Similar Services: three contracts and a 10.3% share
  5. Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: one contract and a 3.4% share.

Europe leads wind contracts activity in June 2022

Comparing contracts activity in wind technology in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position with 16 contracts and a share of 55.2% during June 2022, followed by Asia-Pacific with nine contracts and a 31% share and North America with four contracts and a 13.8% share.

Wind technology contracts in June 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of contracts in Wind technology for the month in terms of power capacity involved were:

  1. Ceylon Electricity Board (Sri Lanka): 500MW from one contract
  2. Air Liquide (France): 115MW from one contract
  3. Lyondellbasell Industries (United States): 100MW capacity from one contract.

Wind technology contracts in June 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved were:

  1. Adani Group (India): 500MW from one contract
  2. Ocean Winds (Spain): 350MW from one contract
  3. Shandong Yijian Construction (China) and Beijing Engineering (China): 200MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported contracts are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.

Related Companies
BIS Both Industrial Services BV

Mechanical Equipment for Cooling Tower and Air Cooled Heat Exchangers

Visit Profile
Promecon

Process Control Systems for the Power Industry

Visit Profile
Quartzelec Ltd

Rotating Machine Services (up to 600MW) | HV / LV Contracting Services

Visit Profile

Topics in this article:
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Wednesday. The power industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Power Technology