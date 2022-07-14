Global power industry contracts in June 2022: Wind technology down 69%

Wind technology contracts activity in June 2022 saw 29 contracts announced, marking a drop of 69% over the last 12-month average of 94, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

Onshore was the top category in wind technology in terms of number of contracts for the month, accounting for 19 contracts and a 65.5% share, followed by Offshore with ten contracts and a 34.5% share.

Looking at global power contracts activity divided by the type of technology, wind held the second position in terms of number of contracts during June 2022 with a 23.2% share.

The proportion of contracts by category in the Wind technology tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

Supply & Erection: ten contracts and a 34.5% share Project Implementation: eight contracts and a 27.6% share Power Purchase Agreement: seven contracts and a 24.1% share Consulting & Similar Services: three contracts and a 10.3% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: one contract and a 3.4% share.

Europe leads wind contracts activity in June 2022

Comparing contracts activity in wind technology in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position with 16 contracts and a share of 55.2% during June 2022, followed by Asia-Pacific with nine contracts and a 31% share and North America with four contracts and a 13.8% share.

Wind technology contracts in June 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of contracts in Wind technology for the month in terms of power capacity involved were:

Ceylon Electricity Board (Sri Lanka): 500MW from one contract Air Liquide (France): 115MW from one contract Lyondellbasell Industries (United States): 100MW capacity from one contract.

Wind technology contracts in June 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved were:

Adani Group (India): 500MW from one contract Ocean Winds (Spain): 350MW from one contract Shandong Yijian Construction (China) and Beijing Engineering (China): 200MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

