Global power industry contracts in Q2 2022: Hydro technology down 46%

Hydro technology contracts activity in Q2 2022 saw 31 contracts announced, marking a drop of 46% over the last four-quarter average of 57, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

Looking at global power contracts activity divided by the type of technology, hydro held the fourth position in terms of number of contracts during Q2 2022 with a 5% share.

The proportion of contracts by category in the Hydro technology tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Project Implementation: 12 contracts and a 38.7% share Consulting & Similar Services: seven contracts and a 22.6% share Supply & Erection: seven contracts and a 22.6% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: three contracts and a 9.7% share Power Purchase Agreement: two contracts and a 6.5% share.

Asia-Pacific leads hydro contracts activity in Q2 2022

Comparing contracts activity in hydro technology in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position with 16 contracts and a share of 51.6% during Q2 2022, followed by Europe with eight contracts and a 25.8% share and North America with four contracts and a 12.9% share.

In fourth place was Middle East and Africa with two contracts and a 6.5% share and in fifth place was South and Central America with one contract and a 3.2% share.

Hydro technology contracts in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of contracts in Hydro technology for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved were:

County of Buxel and Government of Xinjiang Tacheng: 3,000MW from one contract China Southern Power Grid (China): 1,200MW from one contract Government of Chhattisgarh (India): 1,000MW capacity from one contract.

Hydro technology contracts in Q2 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved were:

Sinohydro Bureau eight (Peru) and Sinohydro Engineering Bureau four (China): 1,200MW from one contract JSW Neo Energy (India): 1,000MW from one contract Megha Engineering and Infrastructure (India): 850MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

