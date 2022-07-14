Global power industry contracts in Q2 2022: Solar technology down 28%

Solar technology contracts activity in Q2 2022 saw 324 contracts announced, marking a drop of 28% over the last four-quarter average of 452, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart. <iframe src="http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/PowerTenderArticles/Template8_Contracts_Technology_Quarterly_2_2022_Solar_ColumnChart_Embed.html" style="width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;"></iframe>

Looking at global power contracts activity divided by the type of technology, solar held the top position in terms of number of contracts during Q2 2022 with a 51.8% share.

Related

The proportion of contracts by category in the Solar technology tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Project Implementation: 150 contracts and a 46.3% share Power Purchase Agreement: 98 contracts and a 30.2% share Supply & Erection: 56 contracts and a 17.3% share Consulting & Similar Services: 15 contracts and a 4.6% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: four contracts and a 1.2% share Others: one contract and a 0.3% share.

Asia-Pacific leads solar contracts activity in Q2 2022

Comparing contracts activity in solar technology in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position with 171 contracts and a share of 52.8% during Q2 2022, followed by North America with 52 contracts and a 16% share and Europe with 48 contracts and a 14.8% share.

In fourth place was Middle East and Africa with 30 contracts and a 9.3% share and in fifth place was South and Central America with 23 contracts and a 7.1% share.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart. <iframe src="http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/PowerTenderArticles/Template8_Contracts_Technology_Quarterly_2_2022_Solar_DoughnutChart_Embed.html" style="width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;"></iframe>

Solar technology contracts in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of contracts in Solar technology for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved were:

Rajasthan Renewable Energy (India): 10,000MW from one contract Neom (Saudi Arabia): 4,300MW from one contract Riau Islands: 3,062MW capacity from one contract.

Solar technology contracts in Q2 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved were:

THDC India (India): 10,000MW from one contract Larsen & Toubro (Oman) (Oman): 4,300MW from one contract Sunseap Group (Singapore): 3,062MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported contracts are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.