Global power industry contracts in Q2 2022: Wind technology down 47%

Wind technology contracts activity in Q2 2022 saw 156 contracts announced, marking a drop of 47% over the last four-quarter average of 295, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

Onshore was the top category in wind technology in terms of number of contracts for the quarter, accounting for 105 contracts and a 67.3% share, followed by Offshore with 51 contracts and a 32.7% share.

Looking at global power contracts activity divided by the type of technology, wind held the second position in terms of number of contracts during Q2 2022 with a 24.9% share.

The proportion of contracts by category in the Wind technology tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 53 contracts and a 34% share Project Implementation: 36 contracts and a 23.1% share Power Purchase Agreement: 30 contracts and a 19.2% share Consulting & Similar Services: 29 contracts and an 18.6% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: seven contracts and a 4.5% share Electricity Supply: one contract and a 0.6% share.

Europe leads wind contracts activity in Q2 2022

Comparing contracts activity in wind technology in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position with 68 contracts and a share of 43.6% during Q2 2022, followed by Asia-Pacific with 58 contracts and a 37.2% share and North America with 21 contracts and a 13.5% share.

In fourth place was South and Central America with seven contracts and a 4.5% share and in fifth place was Middle East and Africa with two contracts and a 1.3% share.

Wind technology contracts in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of contracts in Wind technology for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved were:

Neom (Saudi Arabia): 4,300MW from one contract Government Of Karnataka (India): 1,700MW from one contract People’s Government of Yongfu County: 900MW capacity from one contract.

Wind technology contracts in Q2 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved were:

Larsen & Toubro (Oman) (Oman): 4,300MW from one contract Azure Power (India): 1,700MW from one contract Dongfang Electric (China): 1,027.5MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

