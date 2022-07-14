View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Market Data
July 14, 2022

Global power industry contracts in Q2 2022: Wind technology down 47%

By Carmen

Wind technology contracts activity in Q2 2022 saw 156 contracts announced, marking a drop of 47% over the last four-quarter average of 295, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

  • Embed this chart

    Embed this chart into your website

    Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

Onshore was the top category in wind technology in terms of number of contracts for the quarter, accounting for 105 contracts and a 67.3% share, followed by Offshore with 51 contracts and a 32.7% share.

  • Embed this chart

    Embed this chart into your website

    Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

Looking at global power contracts activity divided by the type of technology, wind held the second position in terms of number of contracts during Q2 2022 with a 24.9% share.

The proportion of contracts by category in the Wind technology tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

  1. Supply & Erection: 53 contracts and a 34% share
  2. Project Implementation: 36 contracts and a 23.1% share
  3. Power Purchase Agreement: 30 contracts and a 19.2% share
  4. Consulting & Similar Services: 29 contracts and an 18.6% share
  5. Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: seven contracts and a 4.5% share
  6. Electricity Supply: one contract and a 0.6% share.

Europe leads wind contracts activity in Q2 2022

Comparing contracts activity in wind technology in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position with 68 contracts and a share of 43.6% during Q2 2022, followed by Asia-Pacific with 58 contracts and a 37.2% share and North America with 21 contracts and a 13.5% share.

In fourth place was South and Central America with seven contracts and a 4.5% share and in fifth place was Middle East and Africa with two contracts and a 1.3% share.

Wind technology contracts in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of contracts in Wind technology for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved were:

  1. Neom (Saudi Arabia): 4,300MW from one contract
  2. Government Of Karnataka (India): 1,700MW from one contract
  3. People’s Government of Yongfu County: 900MW capacity from one contract.

Wind technology contracts in Q2 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved were:

  1. Larsen & Toubro (Oman) (Oman): 4,300MW from one contract
  2. Azure Power (India): 1,700MW from one contract
  3. Dongfang Electric (China): 1,027.5MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported contracts are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.

Related Companies
OTN Systems

Networking Products for Critical Infrastructure

Visit Profile
FRANKE-Filter

Customised Oil Mist Separators

Visit Profile
Arjay Engineering

Oil in Water, Spill and Level Monitoring for Power Plant Operations

Visit Profile

Topics in this article:
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Wednesday. The power industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Power Technology