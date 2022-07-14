Global power industry tenders for June 2022 down 89%

Power industry tenders activity in June 2022 saw 58 tenders announced, marking a drop of 89% over the last 12-month average of 530, according to GlobalData’s power database.

Power industry tenders in June 2022: Asia-Pacific leads global activity

On comparing tenders activity in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position with 30 tenders and a share of 51.7% during June 2022, followed by Europe with 12 tenders and a 20.7% share and Middle East and Africa with seven tenders and a 12.1% share.

In fourth place was North America with six tenders and a 10.3% share and in fifth place was South and Central America with three tenders and a 5.2% share.

On the basis of the last 12-month average, North America held a lead over others with 158 tenders, followed by Asia-Pacific with 143.

Thermal tops by technology in June 2022

Looking at tenders by the type of technology, thermal accounted for the largest proportion with five tenders and a 33.3% share, followed by nuclear with four tenders and a 26.7% share and solar with four tenders and a 26.7% share.

Looking at power industry tenders divided by segment as tracked by GlobalData, T&D Equipment was the most popular segment during June 2022, with 32 tenders, followed by T&D Project (17) and Power Plant (8).

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 31 tenders and a 53.4% share Project Implementation: 14 tenders and a 24.1% share Consulting & Similar Services: five tenders and an 8.6% share Others: four tenders and a 6.9% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: three tenders and a 5.2% share Power Purchase Agreement: one tender and a 1.7% share.

Power tenders in June 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuer of tenders for the month in terms of power capacity involved was: NTPC Renewable Energy (India) with 1,255MW from one tender.

All publicly-announced tenders are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

