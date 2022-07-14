Global power industry tenders for Q2 2022 down 64%

Power industry tenders activity in Q2 2022 saw 646 tenders announced, marking a drop of 64% over the last four-quarter average of 1,798, according to GlobalData’s power database.

Power industry tenders in Q2 2022: Asia-Pacific leads global activity

On comparing tenders activity in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position with 339 tenders and a share of 52.5% during Q2 2022, followed by Europe with 116 tenders and an 18% share and Middle East and Africa with 98 tenders and a 15.2% share.

In fourth place was North America with 73 tenders and an 11.3% share and in fifth place was South and Central America with 20 tenders and a 3.1% share.

On the basis of the last four-quarter average, North America held a lead over others with 567 tenders, followed by Middle East and Africa with 434.

Thermal tops by technology in Q2 2022

Looking at tenders by the type of technology, thermal accounted for the largest proportion with 114 tenders and a 61.3% share, followed by solar with 49 tenders and a 26.3% share and nuclear with ten tenders and a 5.4% share.

Looking at power industry tenders divided by segment as tracked by GlobalData, T&D Equipment was the most popular segment in global power tenders activity during Q2 2022, with 342 tenders, followed by T&D Project (139) and Generation Equipment (113).

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 410 tenders and a 63.5% share Project Implementation: 146 tenders and a 22.6% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: 46 tenders and a 7.1% share Consulting & Similar Services: 32 tenders and a 5% share Others: ten tenders and a 1.5% share Power Purchase Agreement: one tender and a 0.2% share Electricity Supply: one tender and a 0.2% share.

Power tenders in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of tenders for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved were:

Emirates Water and Electricity (United Arab Emirates): 1,500MW from one tender NTPC Renewable Energy (India): 1,255MW from one tender Manila Electric (Philippines): 850MW capacity from one tender.

All publicly-announced tenders are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

