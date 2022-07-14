Global power industry tenders in Q2 2022: Solar technology down 83%

Solar technology tenders activity in Q2 2022 saw 49 tenders announced, marking a drop of 83% over the last four-quarter average of 296, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.

Looking at global power tenders activity divided by the type of technology, solar held the second position in terms of number of tenders during Q2 2022 with a 26.3% share.

The proportion of tenders by category in the Solar technology tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Project Implementation: 39 tenders and a 79.6% share Consulting & Similar Services: seven tenders and a 14.3% share Supply & Erection: two tenders and a 4.1% share Electricity Supply: one tender and a 2% share.

Asia-Pacific leads solar tenders activity in Q2 2022

Comparing tenders activity in solar technology in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position with 23 tenders and a share of 46.9% during Q2 2022, followed by Middle East and Africa with 14 tenders and a 28.6% share and Europe with six tenders and a 12.2% share.

In fourth place was South and Central America with four tenders and an 8.2% share and in fifth place was North America with two tenders and a 4.1% share.

Solar technology tenders in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of tenders in Solar technology for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved were:

Emirates Water and Electricity (United Arab Emirates): 1,500MW from one tender NTPC Renewable Energy (India): 1,255MW from one tender Germany Trade And Invest (Germany): 292.93MW capacity from ten tenders.

All publicly-announced tenders are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported tenders are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.