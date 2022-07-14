Global power industry tenders in Q2 2022: Thermal technology down 68%

Thermal technology tenders activity in Q2 2022 saw 114 tenders announced, marking a drop of 68% over the last four-quarter average of 355, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.

Oil was the top category in thermal technology in terms of number of tenders for the quarter, accounting for 109 tenders and a 97.3% share, followed by Gas with two tenders and a 1.8% share. Coal stood in third place with one tender and a 0.9% share.

Looking at global power tenders activity divided by the type of technology, thermal held the top position in terms of number of tenders during Q2 2022 with a 61.3% share.

The proportion of tenders by category in the Thermal technology tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 94 tenders and an 82.5% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: 16 tenders and a 14% share Project Implementation: four tenders and a 3.5% share.

Asia-Pacific leads thermal tenders activity in Q2 2022

Comparing tenders activity in thermal technology in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position with 89 tenders and a share of 78.1% during Q2 2022, followed by Europe with 12 tenders and a 10.5% share and Middle East and Africa with seven tenders and a 6.1% share.

In fourth place was North America with six tenders and a 5.3% share.

Thermal technology tenders in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuer of tenders in Thermal technology for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved was:Germany Trade And Invest (Germany) with 3.19MW from one tender.

All publicly-announced tenders are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

