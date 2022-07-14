View all newsletters
  1. Market Data
July 14, 2022

Middle East and Africa Solar technology contracts activity drops 25% in Q2 2022

By Carmen

Middle East and Africa solar technology contracts in Q2 2022 saw 30 contracts announced, marking a drop of 25% over the last four-quarter average of 40, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

The proportion of solar technology contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

  1. Project Implementation with 12 contracts and a 40% share
  2. Power Purchase Agreement: ten contracts and a 33.3% share
  3. Supply & Erection: seven contracts and a 23.3% share
  4. Consulting & Similar Services: one contract and a 3.3% share.

South Africa tops Middle East and Africa solar power contracts activity

South Africa was the top country in the Middle East and Africa region for solar technology contracts recorded in Q2 2022 with five contracts and a 16.7% share, followed by Morocco with four contracts and a 13.3% share and Israel with three contracts and a 10% share.

Middle East and Africa solar technology contracts in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Middle East and Africa were:

  1. Neom (Saudi Arabia): 4,300MW from one contract
  2. Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (Morocco): 333MW from four contracts
  3. Ministere De La Transition Energetique Et Du Developpment Durable: 168MW capacity from two contracts.

Middle East and Africa solar technology contracts in Q2 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Middle East and Africa were:

  1. Larsen & Toubro (Oman) (Oman): 4,300MW from one contract
  2. Scatec (Norway): 150MW from one contract
  3. Voltalia (France): 117MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported contracts are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.

