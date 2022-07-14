Middle East and Africa T&D equipment tenders activity down 72% in Q2 2022

Oil and gas companies are making moves into the UK energy market.

There were 65 T&D equipment tenders announced in the Middle East and Africa region in Q2 2022, marking a drop of 72% over the last four-quarter average of 232, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.

T&D Equipment stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Middle East and Africa region in Q2 2022 with 65 tenders and a 64.4% share, followed by Power Plant with 16 tenders and a 15.8% share and T&D Project with ten tenders and a 9.9% share during the quarter.

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 64 tenders and a 98.5% share Project Implementation: one tender and a 1.5% share.

All publicly-announced tenders are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

