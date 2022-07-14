North America electricity procurement contracts activity down 58% in Q2 2022

There were 35 electricity procurement contracts announced in the North America region in Q2 2022, marking a drop of 58% over the last four-quarter average of 83, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

Power Plant stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the North America region in Q2 2022 with 40 contracts and a 28.6% share, followed by Electricity Procurement with 35 contracts and a 25% share and Generation Equipment with 27 contracts and a 19.3% share during the quarter.

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was:Power Purchase Agreement with 35 contracts and a 100% share.

Solar is top technology for North America electricity procurement contracts in Q2 2022

Looking at electricity procurement contracts by the type of technology in the North America region, solar accounted for 22 contracts with a 59.5% share, followed by wind with eight contracts and a 21.6% share and thermal with three contracts and an 8.1% share.

North America electricity procurement contracts in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of electricity procurement contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in North America were:

Amazon.com (United States): 450MW from one contract AEP Energy Partners (United States): 400MW from one contract Meta Platforms (United States): 356MW capacity from two contracts.

North America electricity procurement contracts in Q2 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in North America were:

EDP Renovaveis (Spain): 641MW from four contracts The AES (United States): 450MW from one contract Global Energy Generation (United States): 400MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

