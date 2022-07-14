North America energy storage contracts activity down 29% in Q2 2022

There were 20 energy storage contracts announced in the North America region in Q2 2022, marking a drop of 29% over the last four-quarter average of 28, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

Power Plant stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the North America region in Q2 2022 with 40 contracts and a 28.6% share, followed by Electricity Procurement with 35 contracts and a 25% share and Generation Equipment with 27 contracts and a 19.3% share during the quarter.

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Supply & Erection: eight contracts and a 40% share Power Purchase Agreement: five contracts and a 25% share Project Implementation: five contracts and a 25% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: one contract and a 5% share Consulting & Similar Services: one contract and a 5% share.

Solar is top technology for North America energy storage contracts in Q2 2022

Looking at energy storage contracts by the type of technology in the North America region, solar accounted for 14 contracts with an 87.5% share, followed by thermal with two contracts and a 12.5% share.

North America energy storage contracts in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of energy storage contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in North America were:

Amazon.com (United States): 450MW from one contract Hawaiian Electric (United States): 59.6MW from two contracts Convergent Energy and Power (United States): 15MW capacity from one contract.

North America energy storage contracts in Q2 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in North America were:

The AES (United States): 450MW from one contract Ameresco (United States) and Bright Canyon Energy (United States): 42MW from one contract Onyx Development Group (United States): 17.6MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

