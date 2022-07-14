View all newsletters
  1. Market Data
July 14, 2022

North America generation equipment contracts activity down 33% in Q2 2022

By Carmen

There were 27 generation equipment contracts announced in the North America region in Q2 2022, marking a drop of 33% over the last four-quarter average of 40, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

Power Plant stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the North America region in Q2 2022 with 40 contracts and a 28.6% share, followed by Electricity Procurement with 35 contracts and a 25% share and Generation Equipment with 27 contracts and a 19.3% share during the quarter.

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

  1. Supply & Erection: 23 contracts and an 85.2% share
  2. Project Implementation: two contracts and a 7.4% share
  3. Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: one contract and a 3.7% share
  4. Consulting & Similar Services: one contract and a 3.7% share.

Thermal is top technology for North America generation equipment contracts in Q2 2022

Looking at generation equipment contracts by the type of technology in the North America region, thermal accounted for 11 contracts with a 40.7% share, followed by solar with seven contracts and a 25.9% share and wind with six contracts and a 22.2% share.

North America generation equipment contracts in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuer of generation equipment contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in North America was:Global Partners (United States) with 0.09MW from one contract.

North America generation equipment contracts in Q2 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winner of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in North America was:Enel X North America (United States) with 0.09MW from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported contracts are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.

