North America power plant contracts activity down 5% in Q2 2022

There were 40 power plant contracts announced in the North America region in Q2 2022, marking a drop of 5% over the last four-quarter average of 42, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

Power Plant stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the North America region in Q2 2022 with 40 contracts and a 28.6% share, followed by Electricity Procurement with 35 contracts and a 25% share and Generation Equipment with 27 contracts and a 19.3% share during the quarter.

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Project Implementation: 26 contracts and a 65% share Consulting & Similar Services: eight contracts and a 20% share Power Purchase Agreement: four contracts and a 10% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: two contracts and a 5% share.

Solar is top technology for North America power plant contracts in Q2 2022

Looking at power plant contracts by the type of technology in the North America region, solar accounted for 23 contracts with a 59% share, followed by nuclear with five contracts and a 12.8% share and wind with four contracts and a 10.3% share.

North America power plant contracts in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of power plant contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in North America were:

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners KS (Denmark): 750MW from one contract Global Energy Generation (United States): 400MW from one contract Ameren Missouri (United States) and TransAlta (Canada): 200MW capacity from one contract.

North America power plant contracts in Q2 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in North America were:

Exus Management Partners (Spain): 750MW from one contract SOLV Energy (United States): 400MW from one contract Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (United States) and EDF Renewables (United States): 200MW capacity from one contract.

