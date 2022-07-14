North America Solar technology contracts activity drops 51% in Q2 2022

North America solar technology contracts in Q2 2022 saw 52 contracts announced, marking a drop of 51% over the last four-quarter average of 107, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

The proportion of solar technology contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Power Purchase Agreement with 22 contracts and a 42.3% share Project Implementation: 17 contracts and a 32.7% share Supply & Erection: 11 contracts and a 21.2% share Consulting & Similar Services: two contracts and a 3.8% share.

The US tops North America solar power contracts activity

The US was the top country in the North America region for solar technology contracts recorded in Q2 2022 with 49 contracts and a 94.2% share, followed by with one contract and a 1.9% share and Canada with one contract and a 1.9% share.

North America solar technology contracts in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in North America were:

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners KS (Denmark): 750MW from one contract Amazon.com (United States): 450MW from one contract AEP Energy Partners (United States) and Global Energy Generation (United States): 400MW capacity from one contract.

North America solar technology contracts in Q2 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in North America were:

Exus Management Partners (Spain): 750MW from one contract EDP Renovaveis (Spain): 641MW from four contracts The AES (United States): 450MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

