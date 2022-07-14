View all newsletters
July 14, 2022

North America T&D equipment tenders activity down 74% in Q2 2022

By Carmen

There were 63 T&D equipment tenders announced in the North America region in Q2 2022, marking a drop of 74% over the last four-quarter average of 241, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.

T&D Equipment stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the North America region in Q2 2022 with 63 tenders and an 84% share, followed by Generation Equipment with seven tenders and a 9.3% share and Power Plant with two tenders and a 2.7% share during the quarter.

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

  1. Supply & Erection: 57 tenders and a 90.5% share
  2. Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: six tenders and a 9.5% share.

All publicly-announced tenders are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported tenders are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.

