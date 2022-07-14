Power industry contracts in Asia-Pacific for June 2022 down 47%

Asia-Pacific power industry contracts activity in June 2022 saw 63 contracts announced, marking a drop of 47% over the last 12-month average of 119, according to GlobalData’s power database.

Asia-Pacific power industry contracts in June 2022: China leads activity

Looking at contracts by country, China led the activity in June 2022 with 44 contracts and a share of 69.8%, down 0.7% over the previous month and down 8% when compared with the last 12 month-average, followed by India with 11 contracts and a share of 17.5% and Japan with one contract and a share of 1.6% during the month.

Looking at the last 12-month average, China held the top spot with 48 contracts, followed by India with 22 and Australia with eight contracts.

Solar is top technology area for contracts in June 2022

Looking at contracts divided by the type of technology, solar accounted for the largest proportion with 33 contracts and a 60% share, followed by wind with nine contracts and a 16.4% share and thermal with five contracts and a 9.1% share.

Looking at power industry contracts divided by segment in Asia-Pacific as tracked by GlobalData, Power Plant was the most popular segment in June 2022, with 39 contracts, followed by T&D Project (19) and Electricity Procurement (14).

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

Project Implementation: 29 contracts and a 46% share Consulting & Similar Services: 16 contracts and a 25.4% share Power Purchase Agreement: 14 contracts and a 22.2% share Supply & Erection: three contracts and a 4.8% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: one contract and a 1.6% share.

Power contracts in June 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:

Sichuan Investment Group: 1,400MW from one contract NHPC (India): 700MW from two contracts Ceylon Electricity Board (Sri Lanka): 500MW capacity from one contract.

Power contracts in June 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:

China Energy Engineering (China): 1,636MW from five contracts Shandong Yijian Construction (China): 630MW from four contracts Adani Infrastructure (India): 600MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported contracts are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.