Power industry contracts in Asia-Pacific for Q2 2022 down 1%

Asia-Pacific power industry contracts activity in Q2 2022 saw 331 contracts announced, marking a drop of 1% over the last four-quarter average of 334, according to GlobalData’s power database.

Asia-Pacific power industry contracts in Q2 2022: China leads activity

Looking at contracts by country, China led the activity in Q2 2022 with 205 contracts and a share of 61.9%, up 17.7% over the previous quarter and up 75% when compared with the last four-quarter average, followed by India with 46 contracts and a share of 13.9% and Japan with 17 contracts and a share of 5.1% during the quarter.

Looking at the last four-quarter average, China held the top spot with 117 contracts, followed by India with 64 and Australia with 27 contracts.

Solar is top technology area for contracts in Q2 2022

Looking at contracts divided by the type of technology, solar accounted for the largest proportion with 171 contracts and a 60.2% share, followed by wind with 58 contracts and a 20.4% share and thermal with 31 contracts and a 10.9% share.

Looking at power industry contracts divided by segment as tracked by GlobalData, Power Plant was the most popular segment in Asia-Pacific power contracts activity during Q2 2022, with 177 contracts, followed by T&D Project (89) and Generation Equipment (58).

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Project Implementation: 162 contracts and a 48.9% share Consulting & Similar Services: 58 contracts and a 17.5% share Supply & Erection: 54 contracts and a 16.3% share Power Purchase Agreement: 43 contracts and a 13% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: 13 contracts and a 3.9% share Others: one contract and a 0.3% share.

Power contracts in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:

Rajasthan Renewable Energy (India): 10,000MW from one contract Riau Islands: 3,062MW from one contract County of Buxel and Government of Xinjiang Tacheng: 3,000MW capacity from one contract.

Power contracts in Q2 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:

THDC India (India): 10,000MW from one contract China Energy Engineering (China): 4,527.69MW from 21 contracts Sunseap Group (Singapore): 3,062MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

