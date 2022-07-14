Power industry contracts in Europe for June 2022 down 76%

Europe power industry contracts activity in June 2022 saw 28 contracts announced, marking a drop of 76% over the last 12-month average of 119, according to GlobalData’s power database.

Europe power industry contracts in June 2022: Poland leads activity

Looking at contracts by country, Poland led the activity in June 2022 with five contracts and a share of 17.9%, up 15.3% over the previous month and up 25% when compared with the last 12 month-average, followed by Germany with four contracts and a share of 14.3% and the UK with four contracts and a share of 14.3% during the month.

Looking at the last 12-month average, Spain held the top spot with 17 contracts, followed by the UK with 15 and Germany with 12 contracts.

Wind is top technology area for contracts in June 2022

Looking at contracts divided by the type of technology, wind accounted for the largest proportion with 16 contracts and a 57.1% share, followed by solar with seven contracts and a 25% share and thermal with two contracts and a 7.1% share.

Looking at power industry contracts divided by segment in Europe as tracked by GlobalData, Power Plant was the most popular segment in June 2022, with 11 contracts, followed by Electricity Procurement (9) and Generation Equipment (7).

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

Supply & Erection: ten contracts and a 35.7% share Power Purchase Agreement: nine contracts and a 32.1% share Project Implementation: seven contracts and a 25% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: one contract and a 3.6% share Consulting & Similar Services: one contract and a 3.6% share.

Power contracts in June 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved in Europe were:

Uniper (Germany): 198MW from one contract Air Liquide (France): 115MW from one contract Government of Chukotka Autonomous Okrug: 30MW capacity from one contract.

Power contracts in June 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved in Europe were:

Ocean Winds (Spain): 350MW from one contract Enerparc (Germany): 198MW from one contract Vattenfall (Sweden): 115MW capacity from one contract.

