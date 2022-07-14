Power industry contracts in Europe for Q2 2022 down 50%

Europe power industry contracts activity in Q2 2022 saw 193 contracts announced, marking a drop of 50% over the last four-quarter average of 384, according to GlobalData’s power database.

Europe power industry contracts in Q2 2022: The UK leads activity

Looking at contracts by country, the UK led the activity in Q2 2022 with 32 contracts and a share of 16.6%, down 0.6% over the previous quarter and down 33% when compared with the last four-quarter average, followed by Germany with 26 contracts and a share of 13.5% and Austria with 19 contracts and a share of 9.8% during the quarter.

Looking at the last four-quarter average, Spain held the top spot with 57 contracts, followed by the UK with 48 and Germany with 36 contracts.

Wind is top technology area for contracts in Q2 2022

Looking at contracts divided by the type of technology, wind accounted for the largest proportion with 68 contracts and a 46.3% share, followed by solar with 48 contracts and a 32.7% share and nuclear with nine contracts and a 6.1% share.

Looking at power industry contracts divided by segment as tracked by GlobalData, Power Plant was the most popular segment in Europe power contracts activity during Q2 2022, with 62 contracts, followed by Generation Equipment (50) and T&D Equipment (42).

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 80 contracts and a 41.5% share Project Implementation: 43 contracts and a 22.3% share Power Purchase Agreement: 33 contracts and a 17.1% share Consulting & Similar Services: 18 contracts and a 9.3% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: 16 contracts and an 8.3% share Others: two contracts and a 1% share Electricity Supply: one contract and a 0.5% share.

Power contracts in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Europe were:

EP Produzione (Italy): 881MW from one contract Meta Platforms (United States): 210MW from one contract Uniper (Germany): 198MW capacity from one contract.

Power contracts in Q2 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Europe were:

Demont (Italy) and Siemens Energy (Germany): 881MW from one contract Ocean Winds (Spain): 350MW from one contract Luxcara (Germany): 210MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported contracts are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.