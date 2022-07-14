Power industry contracts in Middle East and Africa for June 2022 down 31%

Middle East and Africa power industry contracts activity in June 2022 saw 22 contracts announced, marking a drop of 31% over the last 12-month average of 32, according to GlobalData’s power database.

Middle East and Africa power industry contracts in June 2022: South Africa leads activity

Looking at contracts by country, South Africa led the activity in June 2022 with nine contracts and a share of 40.9%, a flat growth over the previous month and up 200% when compared with the last 12 month-average, followed by Iran with four contracts and a share of 18.2% and Nigeria with three contracts and a share of 13.6% during the month.

Looking at the last 12-month average, Saudi Arabia held the top spot with six contracts, followed by South Africa with three and the United Arab Emirates with two contracts.

Solar is top technology area for contracts in June 2022

Looking at contracts divided by the type of technology, solar accounted for the largest proportion with nine contracts and a 52.9% share, followed by thermal with eight contracts and a 47.1% share.

Looking at power industry contracts divided by segment in Middle East and Africa as tracked by GlobalData, Power Plant was the most popular segment in June 2022, with 13 contracts, followed by Energy Storage (7) and Electricity Procurement (6).

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

Project Implementation: 14 contracts and a 63.6% share Power Purchase Agreement: six contracts and a 27.3% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: one contract and a 4.5% share Supply & Erection: one contract and a 4.5% share.

Power contracts in June 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved in Middle East and Africa were:

Aba Gas and Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (Nigeria): 350MW from one contract Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (South Africa): 150MW from one contract SunMoz: 100MW capacity from one contract.

Power contracts in June 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved in Middle East and Africa were:

China Energy Engineering (China): 420MW from two contracts Scatec (Norway): 150MW from one contract Solarcentury Africa (South Africa) and Renewable Energy Services Africa (South Africa): 100MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

