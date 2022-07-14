Power industry contracts in North America for June 2022 down 62%

North America power industry contracts activity in June 2022 saw 23 contracts announced, marking a drop of 62% over the last 12-month average of 61, according to GlobalData’s power database.

North America power industry contracts in June 2022: The US leads activity

Looking at contracts by country, the US led the activity in June 2022 with 19 contracts and a share of 82.6%, down 4.6% over the previous month and down 65% when compared with the last 12 month-average, followed by Canada with two contracts and a share of 8.7% and Mexico with two contracts and a share of 8.7% during the month.

Looking at the last 12-month average, the US held the top spot with 54 contracts, followed by Canada with five and Mexico with one contract.

Solar is top technology area for contracts in June 2022

Looking at contracts divided by the type of technology, solar accounted for the largest proportion with seven contracts and a 33.3% share, followed by thermal with seven contracts and a 33.3% share and wind with four contracts and a 19% share.

Looking at power industry contracts divided by segment in North America as tracked by GlobalData, Power Plant was the most popular segment in June 2022, with ten contracts, followed by Electricity Procurement (8) and Generation Equipment (7).

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

Power Purchase Agreement: eight contracts and a 34.8% share Supply & Erection: seven contracts and a 30.4% share Project Implementation: four contracts and a 17.4% share Consulting & Similar Services: three contracts and a 13% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: one contract and a 4.3% share.

Power contracts in June 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved in North America were:

Lyondellbasell Industries (United States): 216MW from two contracts Ameren Missouri (United States): 200MW from one contract Bank of America (United States): 160MW capacity from one contract.

Power contracts in June 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved in North America were:

EDF Renewables (United States): 200MW from one contract Constellation Energy Generation (United States): 160MW from one contract Ormat Technologies (United States): 125MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

