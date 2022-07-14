Power industry contracts in North America for Q2 2022 down 38%

North America power industry contracts activity in Q2 2022 saw 117 contracts announced, marking a drop of 38% over the last four-quarter average of 189, according to GlobalData’s power database.

North America power industry contracts in Q2 2022: The US leads activity

Looking at contracts by country, the US led the activity in Q2 2022 with 99 contracts and a share of 84.6%, down 2% over the previous quarter and down 41% when compared with the last four-quarter average, followed by Canada with 13 contracts and a share of 11.1% and with three contracts and a share of 2.6% during the quarter.

Looking at the last four-quarter average, the US held the top spot with 168 contracts, followed by Canada with 15 and Mexico with four contracts.

Solar is top technology area for contracts in Q2 2022

Looking at contracts divided by the type of technology, solar accounted for the largest proportion with 52 contracts and a 49.5% share, followed by wind with 21 contracts and a 20% share and thermal with 16 contracts and a 15.2% share.

Looking at power industry contracts divided by segment as tracked by GlobalData, Power Plant was the most popular segment in North America power contracts activity during Q2 2022, with 40 contracts, followed by Electricity Procurement (35) and Generation Equipment (27).

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 38 contracts and a 32.5% share Power Purchase Agreement: 35 contracts and a 29.9% share Project Implementation: 30 contracts and a 25.6% share Consulting & Similar Services: ten contracts and an 8.5% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: four contracts and a 3.4% share.

Power contracts in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in North America were:

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners KS (Denmark): 750MW from one contract Amazon.com (United States): 450MW from one contract AEP Energy Partners (United States) and Global Energy Generation (United States): 400MW capacity from one contract.

Power contracts in Q2 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in North America were:

Exus Management Partners (Spain): 750MW from one contract EDP Renovaveis (Spain): 641MW from four contracts The AES (United States): 450MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported contracts are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.