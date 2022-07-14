Power industry contracts in South and Central America for Q2 2022 down 23%

Oil and gas companies are making moves into the UK energy market.

South and Central America power industry contracts activity in Q2 2022 saw 41 contracts announced, marking a drop of 23% over the last four-quarter average of 53, according to GlobalData’s power database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart. <iframe src="http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/PowerTenderArticles/Template4_Contracts_Geography_Region_Quarterly_2_2022_South_and_Central_America_ColumnChart_Embed.html" style="width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;"></iframe>

South and Central America power industry contracts in Q2 2022: Brazil leads activity

Related

Looking at contracts by country, Brazil led the activity in Q2 2022 with 15 contracts and a share of 36.6%, down 7.8% over the previous quarter and down 38% when compared with the last four-quarter average, followed by Chile with 11 contracts and a share of 26.8% and Colombia with five contracts and a share of 12.2% during the quarter.

Looking at the last four-quarter average, Brazil held the top spot with 24 contracts, followed by Chile with six and Colombia with five contracts.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart. <iframe src="http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/PowerTenderArticles/Template4_Contracts_Geography_Region_Quarterly_2_2022_South_and_Central_America_DoughnutChart_Embed.html" style="width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;"></iframe>

Solar is top technology area for contracts in Q2 2022

Looking at contracts divided by the type of technology, solar accounted for the largest proportion with 23 contracts and a 65.7% share, followed by wind with seven contracts and a 20% share and thermal with four contracts and an 11.4% share.

Looking at power industry contracts divided by segment as tracked by GlobalData, Generation Equipment was the most popular segment in South and Central America power contracts activity during Q2 2022, with 17 contracts, followed by Electricity Procurement (12) and Power Plant (11).

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 16 contracts and a 39% share Power Purchase Agreement: 12 contracts and a 29.3% share Project Implementation: eight contracts and a 19.5% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: three contracts and a 7.3% share Consulting & Similar Services: two contracts and a 4.9% share.

Power contracts in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in South and Central America were:

Ministerio de Energia y Minas (Dominican Republic): 800MW from two contracts Zeus Renewables (United Kingdom): 300MW from one contract Casa dos Ventos Energias Renovaveis (Brazil): 210MW capacity from one contract.

Power contracts in Q2 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in South and Central America were:

Haina Investment (Dominican Republic) and Manzanillo Energy (Dominican Republic): 400MW from one contract China Energy Engineering Group International Engineering (China): 300MW from one contract Lightsource BP Renewable Energy Investments (United Kingdom): 210MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported contracts are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.