Power industry tenders in Asia-Pacific for June 2022 down 79%

Asia-Pacific power industry tenders activity in June 2022 saw 30 tenders announced, marking a drop of 79% over the last 12-month average of 143, according to GlobalData’s power database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart. <iframe src="http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/PowerTenderArticles/Template3_Tenders_Geography_Region_Monthly_6_2022_Asia_Pacific_ColumnChart_Embed.html" style="width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;"></iframe>

Asia-Pacific power industry tenders in June 2022: The Philippines leads activity

Related

Looking at tenders by country, the Philippines led the activity in June 2022 with 12 tenders and a share of 40%, down 3.3% over the previous month and down 61% when compared with the last 12 month-average, followed by Nepal with seven tenders and a share of 23.3% and India with three tenders and a share of 10% during the month.

Looking at the last 12-month average, Pakistan held the top spot with 34 tenders, followed by the Philippines with 31 and Bangladesh with 17 tenders.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart. <iframe src="http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/PowerTenderArticles/Template3_Tenders_Geography_Region_Monthly_6_2022_Asia_Pacific_DoughnutChart_Embed.html" style="width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;"></iframe>

Thermal is top technology area for tenders in June 2022

Looking at tenders divided by the type of technology, thermal accounted for the largest proportion with four tenders and an 80% share, followed by solar with one tender and a 20% share.

Looking at power industry tenders divided by segment in Asia-Pacific as tracked by GlobalData, T&D Equipment was the most popular segment in June 2022, with 21 tenders, followed by T&D Project (9) and Generation Equipment (4).

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 19 tenders and a 63.3% share Project Implementation: eight tenders and a 26.7% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: one tender and a 3.3% share Consulting & Similar Services: one tender and a 3.3% share Power Purchase Agreement: one tender and a 3.3% share.

Power tenders in June 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuer of tenders for the month in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific was:NTPC Renewable Energy (India) with 1,255MW from one tender.

All publicly-announced tenders are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported tenders are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.