Power industry tenders in Asia-Pacific for Q2 2022 down 22%

Asia-Pacific power industry tenders activity in Q2 2022 saw 339 tenders announced, marking a drop of 22% over the last four-quarter average of 433, according to GlobalData’s power database.

Asia-Pacific power industry tenders in Q2 2022: The Philippines leads activity

Looking at tenders by country, the Philippines led the activity in Q2 2022 with 146 tenders and a share of 43.1%, up 41.4% over the previous quarter and up 106% when compared with the last four-quarter average, followed by Pakistan with 60 tenders and a share of 17.7% and Nepal with 42 tenders and a share of 12.4% during the quarter.

Looking at the last four-quarter average, Pakistan held the top spot with 108 tenders, followed by the Philippines with 71 and India with 55 tenders.

Thermal is top technology area for tenders in Q2 2022

Looking at tenders divided by the type of technology, thermal accounted for the largest proportion with 89 tenders and a 78.1% share, followed by solar with 23 tenders and a 20.2% share and wind with two tenders and a 1.8% share.

Looking at power industry tenders divided by segment as tracked by GlobalData, T&D Equipment was the most popular segment in Asia-Pacific power tenders activity during Q2 2022, with 184 tenders, followed by Generation Equipment (86) and T&D Project (55).

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 239 tenders and a 70.5% share Project Implementation: 72 tenders and a 21.2% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: 22 tenders and a 6.5% share Consulting & Similar Services: five tenders and a 1.5% share Power Purchase Agreement: one tender and a 0.3% share.

Power tenders in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of tenders for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:

NTPC Renewable Energy (India): 1,255MW from one tender Manila Electric (Philippines): 850MW from one tender Germany Trade And Invest (Germany): 214.95MW capacity from four tenders.

All publicly-announced tenders are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported tenders are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.