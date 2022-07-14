Power industry tenders in Europe for Q2 2022 down 59%

Europe power industry tenders activity in Q2 2022 saw 116 tenders announced, marking a drop of 59% over the last four-quarter average of 286, according to GlobalData’s power database.

Europe power industry tenders in Q2 2022: Poland leads activity

Looking at tenders by country, Poland led the activity in Q2 2022 with 86 tenders and a share of 74.1%, up 12.1% over the previous quarter and down 11% when compared with the last four-quarter average, followed by Hungary with ten tenders and a share of 8.6% and Sweden with four tenders and a share of 3.4% during the quarter.

Looking at the last four-quarter average, Poland held the top spot with 97 tenders, followed by France with 30 and Germany with 25 tenders.

Thermal is top technology area for tenders in Q2 2022

Looking at tenders divided by the type of technology, thermal accounted for the largest proportion with 12 tenders and a 38.7% share, followed by nuclear with ten tenders and a 32.3% share and solar with six tenders and a 19.4% share.

Looking at power industry tenders divided by segment as tracked by GlobalData, T&D Project was the most popular segment in Europe power tenders activity during Q2 2022, with 69 tenders, followed by T&D Equipment (24) and Generation Equipment (13).

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Project Implementation: 46 tenders and a 39.7% share Supply & Erection: 28 tenders and a 24.1% share Consulting & Similar Services: 21 tenders and an 18.1% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: 11 tenders and a 9.5% share Others: nine tenders and a 7.8% share Electricity Supply: one tender and a 0.9% share.

Power tenders in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of tenders for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Europe were:

Germany Trade And Invest (Germany): 75MW from one tender Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality (Turkey): 27MW from one tender.

All publicly-announced tenders are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

