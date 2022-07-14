Power industry tenders in Middle East and Africa for Q2 2022 down 77%

Oil and gas companies are making moves into the UK energy market.

Middle East and Africa power industry tenders activity in Q2 2022 saw 98 tenders announced, marking a drop of 77% over the last four-quarter average of 434, according to GlobalData’s power database.

Middle East and Africa power industry tenders in Q2 2022: South Africa leads activity

Looking at tenders by country, South Africa led the activity in Q2 2022 with 63 tenders and a share of 64.3%, up 5.4% over the previous quarter and down 72% when compared with the last four-quarter average, followed by Rwanda with three tenders and a share of 3.1% and Sierra Leone with two tenders and a share of 2% during the quarter.

Looking at the last four-quarter average, South Africa held the top spot with 226 tenders, followed by Kenya with 20 and Zimbabwe with 16 tenders.

Solar is top technology area for tenders in Q2 2022

Looking at tenders divided by the type of technology, solar accounted for the largest proportion with 14 tenders and a 56% share, followed by thermal with seven tenders and a 28% share and hydro with three tenders and a 12% share.

Looking at power industry tenders divided by segment as tracked by GlobalData, T&D Equipment was the most popular segment in Middle East and Africa power tenders activity during Q2 2022, with 65 tenders, followed by Power Plant (16) and T&D Project (10).

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 72 tenders and a 73.5% share Project Implementation: 18 tenders and an 18.4% share Consulting & Similar Services: six tenders and a 6.1% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: two tenders and a 2% share.

Power tenders in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of tenders for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Middle East and Africa were:

Emirates Water and Electricity (United Arab Emirates): 1,500MW from one tender Germany Trade And Invest (Germany): 1.72MW from three tenders.

All publicly-announced tenders are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported tenders are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.