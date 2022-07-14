View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Market Data
July 14, 2022

Power industry tenders in North America for Q2 2022 down 87%

By Carmen

North America power industry tenders activity in Q2 2022 saw 73 tenders announced, marking a drop of 87% over the last four-quarter average of 567, according to GlobalData’s power database.

  • Embed this chart

    Embed this chart into your website

    Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

North America power industry tenders in Q2 2022: The US leads activity

Looking at tenders by country, the US led the activity in Q2 2022 with 73 tenders and a share of 100%, up 20% over the previous quarter and down 84% when compared with the last four-quarter average.

Looking at the last four-quarter average, the US held the top spot with 447 tenders, followed by Canada with 120.

  • Embed this chart

    Embed this chart into your website

    Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

Thermal is top technology area for tenders in Q2 2022

Looking at tenders divided by the type of technology, thermal accounted for the largest proportion with six tenders and a 54.5% share, followed by solar with two tenders and an 18.2% share and wind with one tender and a 9.1% share.

Looking at power industry tenders divided by segment as tracked by GlobalData, T&D Equipment was the most popular segment in North America power tenders activity during Q2 2022, with 63 tenders, followed by Generation Equipment (7) and Power Plant (2).

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

  1. Supply & Erection: 61 tenders and an 83.6% share
  2. Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: ten tenders and a 13.7% share
  3. Project Implementation: two tenders and a 2.7% share.

All publicly-announced tenders are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported tenders are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.

Related Companies
BIS Both Industrial Services BV

Mechanical Equipment for Cooling Tower and Air Cooled Heat Exchangers

Visit Profile
Promecon

Process Control Systems for the Power Industry

Visit Profile
Quartzelec Ltd

Rotating Machine Services (up to 600MW) | HV / LV Contracting Services

Visit Profile

Topics in this article:
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Wednesday. The power industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Power Technology