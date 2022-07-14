Power industry tenders in North America for Q2 2022 down 87%

North America power industry tenders activity in Q2 2022 saw 73 tenders announced, marking a drop of 87% over the last four-quarter average of 567, according to GlobalData’s power database.

North America power industry tenders in Q2 2022: The US leads activity

Looking at tenders by country, the US led the activity in Q2 2022 with 73 tenders and a share of 100%, up 20% over the previous quarter and down 84% when compared with the last four-quarter average.

Looking at the last four-quarter average, the US held the top spot with 447 tenders, followed by Canada with 120.

Thermal is top technology area for tenders in Q2 2022

Looking at tenders divided by the type of technology, thermal accounted for the largest proportion with six tenders and a 54.5% share, followed by solar with two tenders and an 18.2% share and wind with one tender and a 9.1% share.

Looking at power industry tenders divided by segment as tracked by GlobalData, T&D Equipment was the most popular segment in North America power tenders activity during Q2 2022, with 63 tenders, followed by Generation Equipment (7) and Power Plant (2).

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 61 tenders and an 83.6% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: ten tenders and a 13.7% share Project Implementation: two tenders and a 2.7% share.

All publicly-announced tenders are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported tenders are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.