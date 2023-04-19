Vandellos 2 is a 1,087MW nuclear reactor which is located within the premises of Vandellos II Nuclear Power Plant. It is located in Catalonia, Spain. According to GlobalData, who tracks and profiles over 170,000 power plants worldwide, the nuclear reactor is currently generating power and is in active status. The construction on the reactor commenced in Dec, 1980. The first power from the reactor was achieved in Dec, 1987. Subsequent to trial runs the reactor finally entered into commercial operation in Mar, 1988. Buy the profile here.

Description



Vandellos 2 is a Generation II nuclear reactor developed by Westinghouse Electric, the main contractor for the project.



The 1,087MW reactor is operated by Asociacion Nuclear Asco - Vandellos II AIE. Endesa and Iberdrola Generacion Nuclear SAU are currently owning the project having ownership stake of 72% and 28% respectively.



The PWR reactor generates 7,848.71GWh/annum of electricity. It features 157 fuel assemblies in the core of reactor, the place where fission occurs and energy is released.



The reactor consists of 1 steam turbine.

Development status



The reactor construction commenced in Dec, 1980 and subsequently entered into commercial operation in Mar, 1988.

Contractors Involved



Bechtel and INITEC (Empresa Nacional de Ingenieria y Tecnologia SA) were selected as the architect engineers for the reactor. The reactor system was supplied by Westinghouse Electric. The reactor vessel has been supplied by Equipos Nucleares. The material used for the construction of the vessel is Carbon Steel (CS).

About Westinghouse Electric



