Power plant tenders down 81% in Q2 2022

Power plant tenders in Q2 2022 saw 57 tenders announced, marking a drop of 81% over the last four-quarter average of 296, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Project Implementation: 43 tenders and a 75.4% share Consulting & Similar Services: eight tenders and a 14% share Others: six tenders and a 10.5% share.

Asia-Pacific leads power plant activity in Q2 2022

Comparing tenders activity in power plant segment in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position with 25 tenders and a share of 43.9% during Q2 2022, followed by Middle East and Africa with 16 tenders and a 28.1% share and Europe with ten tenders and a 17.5% share.

Solar is leading technology for power plant tenders in Q2 2022

Among the technologies, solar accounted for 45 tenders with a 71.4% share, followed by nuclear with six tenders and a 9.5% share and thermal with four tenders and a 6.3% share.

Power plant tenders in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of power plant tenders for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved were:

Emirates Water and Electricity (United Arab Emirates): 1,500MW from one tender NTPC Renewable Energy (India): 1,255MW from one tender Manila Electric (Philippines): 850MW capacity from one tender.

All publicly-announced tenders are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

