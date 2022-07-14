View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Market Data
July 14, 2022

Power plant tenders down 81% in Q2 2022

By Carmen

Power plant tenders in Q2 2022 saw 57 tenders announced, marking a drop of 81% over the last four-quarter average of 296, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.

  • Embed this chart

    Embed this chart into your website

    Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

  1. Project Implementation: 43 tenders and a 75.4% share
  2. Consulting & Similar Services: eight tenders and a 14% share
  3. Others: six tenders and a 10.5% share.

Asia-Pacific leads power plant activity in Q2 2022

Comparing tenders activity in power plant segment in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position with 25 tenders and a share of 43.9% during Q2 2022, followed by Middle East and Africa with 16 tenders and a 28.1% share and Europe with ten tenders and a 17.5% share.

  • Embed this chart

    Embed this chart into your website

    Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

Solar is leading technology for power plant tenders in Q2 2022

Among the technologies, solar accounted for 45 tenders with a 71.4% share, followed by nuclear with six tenders and a 9.5% share and thermal with four tenders and a 6.3% share.

Power plant tenders in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of power plant tenders for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved were:

  1. Emirates Water and Electricity (United Arab Emirates): 1,500MW from one tender
  2. NTPC Renewable Energy (India): 1,255MW from one tender
  3. Manila Electric (Philippines): 850MW capacity from one tender.

All publicly-announced tenders are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported tenders are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.

Related Companies
BIS Both Industrial Services BV

Mechanical Equipment for Cooling Tower and Air Cooled Heat Exchangers

Visit Profile
Promecon

Process Control Systems for the Power Industry

Visit Profile
Quartzelec Ltd

Rotating Machine Services (up to 600MW) | HV / LV Contracting Services

Visit Profile

Topics in this article:
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Wednesday. The power industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Power Technology