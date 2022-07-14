Smart grid tenders down 73% in Q2 2022

Smart grid tenders in Q2 2022 saw 22 tenders announced, marking a drop of 73% over the last four-quarter average of 80, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 21 tenders and a 95.5% share Project Implementation: one tender and a 4.5% share.

Asia-Pacific leads smart grid activity in Q2 2022

Comparing tenders activity in smart grid segment in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position with 16 tenders and a share of 72.7% during Q2 2022, followed by South and Central America with three tenders and a 13.6% share and Middle East and Africa with two tenders and a 9.1% share.

All publicly-announced tenders are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

