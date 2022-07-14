South and Central America Solar technology contracts activity remain flat in Q2 2022

South and Central America solar technology contracts in Q2 2022 saw 23 contracts announced, marking a flat growth over the last four-quarter average of 23, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart. <iframe src="http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/PowerTenderArticles/Template12_Contracts_Technology_Quarterly_2_2022_South_and_Central_America_Solar_ColumnChart_Embed.html" style="width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;"></iframe>

The proportion of solar technology contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Related

Supply & Erection with ten contracts and a 43.5% share Power Purchase Agreement: seven contracts and a 30.4% share Project Implementation: four contracts and a 17.4% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: one contract and a 4.3% share Consulting & Similar Services: one contract and a 4.3% share.

Brazil tops South and Central America solar power contracts activity

Brazil was the top country in the South and Central America region for solar technology contracts recorded in Q2 2022 with eight contracts and a 34.8% share, followed by Chile with seven contracts and a 30.4% share and Colombia with four contracts and a 17.4% share.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart. <iframe src="http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/PowerTenderArticles/Template12_Contracts_Technology_Quarterly_2_2022_South_and_Central_America_Solar_DoughnutChart_Embed.html" style="width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;"></iframe>

South and Central America solar technology contracts in Q2 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in South and Central America were:

Casa dos Ventos Energias Renovaveis (Brazil): 210MW from one contract Air-e (Colombia): 110MW from two contracts Ebes Sistemas De Energia (Brazil): 33.4MW capacity from one contract.

South and Central America solar technology contracts in Q2 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in South and Central America were:

Lightsource BP Renewable Energy Investments (United Kingdom): 210MW from one contract EDP Renovaveis Brasil (Brazil): 120MW from one contract Mainstream Renewable Power (Ireland): 100MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported contracts are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s Power database.