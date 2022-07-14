T&D equipment tenders down 53% in Q2 2022

T&D equipment tenders in Q2 2022 saw 342 tenders announced, marking a drop of 53% over the last four-quarter average of 735, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 295 tenders and an 86.3% share Project Implementation: 29 tenders and an 8.5% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: 18 tenders and a 5.3% share.

Asia-Pacific leads T&D equipment activity in Q2 2022

Comparing tenders activity in T&D equipment segment in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position with 184 tenders and a share of 53.8% during Q2 2022, followed by Middle East and Africa with 65 tenders and a 19% share and North America with 63 tenders and an 18.4% share.

Thermal is leading technology for T&D equipment tenders in Q2 2022

Among the technologies, thermal accounted for five tenders with an 83.3% share, followed by nuclear with one tender and a 16.7% share.

All publicly-announced tenders are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

