T&D equipment tenders down 86% in June 2022

T&D equipment tenders in June 2022 saw 32 tenders announced, marking a drop of 86% over the last 12-month average of 221, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 24 tenders and a 75% share Project Implementation: six tenders and an 18.8% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: two tenders and a 6.3% share.

Asia-Pacific leads T&D equipment activity in June 2022

Comparing tenders activity in T&D equipment segment in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position with 21 tenders and a share of 65.6% during June 2022, followed by Middle East and Africa with five tenders and a 15.6% share and North America with four tenders and a 12.5% share.

All publicly-announced tenders are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

