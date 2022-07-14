T&D project contracts down 39% in June 2022

T&D project contracts in June 2022 saw 25 contracts announced, marking a drop of 39% over the last 12-month average of 41, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database.

The proportion of contracts by category tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

Project Implementation: 15 contracts and a 60% share Consulting & Similar Services: nine contracts and a 36% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: one contract and a 4% share.

Asia-Pacific leads T&D project activity in June 2022

Comparing contracts activity in T&D project segment in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position with 19 contracts and a share of 76% during June 2022, followed by Middle East and Africa with three contracts and a 12% share and South and Central America with two contracts and an 8% share.

Solar is leading technology for T&D project contracts in June 2022

Among the technologies, solar accounted for nine contracts with a 64.3% share, followed by wind with four contracts and a 28.6% share and thermal with one contract and a 7.1% share.

T&D project contracts in June 2022: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of T&D project contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved were:

NHPC (India): 700MW from two contracts Datang Huayin Electric Power (China): 260.27MW from one contract Hunan Academy of Engineering Consortium and Balvinsey Africa: 70MW capacity from one contract.

T&D project contracts in June 2022: Top winners by capacity

The top winners of contracts for the month in terms of power capacity involved were:

Adani Infrastructure (India): 600MW from one contract Shanghai Electric Power Construction (China): 260.27MW from one contract Beijing Engineering (China): 200MW capacity from one contract.

All publicly-announced contracts are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

