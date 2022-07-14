T&D project tenders down 47% in Q2 2022

T&D project tenders in Q2 2022 saw 139 tenders announced, marking a drop of 47% over the last four-quarter average of 262, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.

The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

Project Implementation: 102 tenders and a 73.4% share Consulting & Similar Services: 23 tenders and a 16.5% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: 13 tenders and a 9.4% share Supply & Erection: one tender and a 0.7% share.

Europe leads T&D project activity in Q2 2022

Comparing tenders activity in T&D project segment in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position with 69 tenders and a share of 49.6% during Q2 2022, followed by Asia-Pacific with 55 tenders and a 39.6% share and Middle East and Africa with ten tenders and a 7.2% share.

Hydro is leading technology for T&D project tenders in Q2 2022

Among the technologies, hydro accounted for one tender with a 50% share, followed by solar with one tender and a 50% share.

All publicly-announced tenders are included in this analysis drawn from GlobalData’s Power database, which covers power plants, T&D projects, equipment markets, analysis reports, capacity and generation, and tracks tenders and contracts on a real-time basis.

