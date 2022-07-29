Asia Pacific’s five largest solar energy construction projects that commenced in Q2 2022

Here are Asia Pacific’s five largest solar energy construction projects that were initiated in Q2 2022, according to GlobalData’s construction projects database.

1. Pinnapuram Integrated Renewable Energy Project 5230 MW – $2,000m

The project involves the construction of a 5,230MW integrated hybrid renewable energy project on 1,929ha of land at Pinnapuram village Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh.

Construction work started in Q2 2022 and is expected to be completed in Q4 2025.

The project aims to address the growing demand for power in the region, with 15,000 people to be employed during construction and 3,000 people after construction.

IREP project was a combination of solar and wind and pumped storage facilities.

2. Laizhou Tushan Photovoltaic Power Plant 1000 MW – $790m

The project involves the construction of a 1,000MW solar photovoltaic power plant in Tushan Town, Laizhou, Shandong, China.

Construction work commenced in Q2 2022 and is expected to finish in Q4 2025.

The project aims to meet the growing demand for power in the region.

3. Dholera Solar Power Plant 400 MW – $300m

The project involves the construction of a 400MW solar power plant in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India.

Construction work started in Q2 2022 and is forecast to complete in Q3 2025.

The project aims to meet the growing demand for power in the region.

4. Avonlie Solar Farm 190 MW – $194m

The project involves the construction of a 190MW solar farm on 550ha of land in New South Wales, Australia.

Construction work commenced in Q2 2022 and is expected to be completed in Q1 2023.

The project aims to address the growing demand for power in the region.

5. Gansu Wuwei Liangzhou District Solar PV Power Plant 200 MW – $157m

The project involves the construction of a solar PV power plant with a capacity of 200MW at Liangzhou District in Wuwei, Gansu, China.

Construction work started in Q2 2022 and is expected to be completed in Q4 2023.

The project aims to increase power generation capacity by using renewable sources of energy to meet the growing demands in the region.

Methodology:This analysis is drawn from GlobalData’s global construction projects database, which tracks new construction projects over $25m from announcement to completion.

Verdict’s parent company GlobalData plc provides business information to 4,000 of the world’s largest companies.