Asia Pacific’s five largest wind energy construction projects that commenced in Q2 2022

Here are Asia Pacific’s five largest wind energy construction projects that were initiated in Q2 2022, according to GlobalData’s construction projects database.

1. Pinnapuram Integrated Renewable Energy Project 5230 MW – $2,000m

The project involves the construction of a 5,230MW integrated hybrid renewable energy project on 1,929ha of land at Pinnapuram village Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh.

Construction work started in Q2 2022 and is expected to be completed in Q4 2025.

The project aims to address the growing demand for power in the region, with 15,000 people to be employed during construction and 3,000 people after construction.

IREP project was a combination of solar and wind and pumped storage facilities.

2. Yudean Yangjiang Qingzhou I Offshore Wind Farm 400 MW – $1,967m

The project involves the construction of a 400MW offshore wind farm in Yangjiang, Guangdong, China.

Construction work commenced in Q2 2022 and is expected to finish in Q1 2026.

This project aims to increase electricity generation capacity using a renewable source to meet the growing demand for energy in the region.

3. Yuedean Yangjiang Qingzhou II Offshore Wind Farm 600 MW – $1,906m

The project involves the construction of a 600MW offshore wind farm in Yangjiang, Guangdong, China.

Construction work started in Q2 2022 and is forecast to complete in Q1 2026.

This project aims to increase electricity generation capacity using a renewable source to meet the growing demand for energy in the region.

4. MacIntyre Wind Farm 1026 MW – $1,414m

The project involves the construction of a 1,026MW wind farm on 36,000ha of land in Stanthorpe, Queensland, Australia.

Construction work commenced in Q2 2022 and is expected to be completed in Q4 2024.

The project site is located approximately 50km south-west of Warwick and 60km south-east of Millmerran across Goondiwindi and Southern Downs Regional Council.

5. Abukuma Onshore Wind Farm: 147 MW – $800m

The project involves the construction of four onshore wind power plants with a combined capacity of 147MW comprising 46 turbines of 3.2MW each in Abukuma, Fukushima, Japan.

Construction work started in Q2 2022 and is expected to be completed in Q2 2025.

The project aims to enhance the renewable power generation capacity and help to meet growing power requirements in the region.

