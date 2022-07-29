Europe’s five largest wind energy construction projects that commenced in Q2 2022

Here are Europe’s five largest wind energy construction projects that were initiated in Q2 2022, according to GlobalData’s construction projects database.

1. Dobele Wind Farm – $291m

The project involves the construction of a wind farm in Dobele and Tukums municipalities, Latvia.

Construction work started in Q2 2022 and is expected to be completed in Q3 2025.

The project aims to meet the growing demand for power in the region.

2. Gruissan Floating Offshore Wind Farm 30 MW – $236m

The project involves the construction of a floating offshore wind farm with a power generation capacity of 30MW in France.

Construction work commenced in Q2 2022 and is expected to finish in Q2 2024.

The primary objective of the project is to meet the growing demand for energy in France.

3. Maasvlakte 2 Wind Farm 116.7 MW – $140m

The project involves the construction of a 116.7MW wind farm in South Holland, Netherlands.

Construction work started in Q2 2022 and is forecast to complete in Q4 2022.

The project aims to generate around 416 GWh of green energy, comparable to the consumption of 138,000 households.

4. Les Moulins de Lohan Wind Farm 65 MW – $130m

The project involves the construction of a 65MW wind farm on a 16ha of land in Lanouée, located in the Morbihan department of Brittany region, France.

Construction work commenced in Q2 2022 and is expected to be completed in Q4 2023.

The wind turbines are located in the south-eastern part of the Lanouée forest located in the town of Forges.

5. Askio III wind farm 50 MW – $100m

The project involves the construction of a 50MW Askio III wind farm at Kozani in Western Macedonia, Greece

Construction work started in Q2 2022 and is expected to be completed in Q4 2023.

The project aims to generate electricity from renewable resources and will be able to supply electricity to more than 54,000 homes.

Methodology:This analysis is drawn from GlobalData’s global construction projects database, which tracks new construction projects over $25m from announcement to completion.

