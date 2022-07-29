North America’s five largest solar energy construction projects that commenced in Q2 2022

Here are North America’s five largest solar energy construction projects that were initiated in Q2 2022, according to GlobalData’s construction projects database.

1. 7V Solar Ranch Solar Power Plant 300 MW – $282m

The project involves the construction of a 300 MW 7V Solar Ranch power plant in Texas, the US.

Construction work started in Q2 2022 and is expected to be completed in Q4 2023.

The project aims to power homes in the region. It will create 200 jobs.

2. Fayette County Solar Farm 240 MW – $280m

The project involves the construction of a 240MW solar plant on 800ha of land in Texas, the US.

Construction work commenced in Q2 2022 and is expected to finish in Q4 2023.

The project aims to provide up to 240 MWAC of green, renewable solar energy to the ERCOT market.

3. Twin Falls Solar Power Plant 120 MW – $250m

The project involves the construction of a 120MW solar power plant in Idaho, the US.

Construction work started in Q2 2022 and is forecast to complete in Q4 2022.

The project aims to meet the need for electricity and reduce the dependence on conventional means of power generation. Its long-term goal is to provide 100-percent clean energy by 2045.

4. Gaskell West 2 & 3 Solar Plant – $92m

The project involves the construction of a 143MW solar farm in California, the US.

Construction work commenced in Q2 2022 and is expected to be completed in Q4 2022.

The project aims to provide clean and low-cost electricity to power approximately 16,800 California homes and displace approximately 178,500 metric tons of carbon emissions each year.

5. C&I Solar Plant 34 MW – $30m

The project involves the construction of a 34MW solar power plant in New Jersey, the US.

Construction work started in Q2 2022 and is expected to be completed in Q4 2022.

The project aims to meet the growing demand for power in the region.

Methodology:This analysis is drawn from GlobalData’s global construction projects database, which tracks new construction projects over $25m from announcement to completion.

