July 28, 2022

ABO Wind sells 514.6MW Buffalo Plains wind project in Canada

The Buffalo Plains project in Alberta will generate 1.5GWh of clean electricity a year.

The Buffalo Plains wind farm will be built in Alberta, Canada. Credit: ABO Wind.

German renewable energy developer ABO Wind has sold the project rights to the Buffalo Plains Wind Farm in Alberta, Canada, to an undisclosed investor.

Once the 514.6MW wind facility achieves ready-to-build status, it will be handed over to the investor.

The Buffalo Plains Wind Farm will be built on a 17,500-acre site.

It has secured permits from Alberta Utility Commission for the installation of 83 wind turbines and connection to the public power grid.

ABO Wind said that the wind facility has the capacity to generate 1.5GWh of clean electricity a year, which will be enough to power 240,000 Alberta homes.

It will also have the potential to offset more than 795,000t of carbon dioxide a year.

The project is expected to create 300 jobs in its construction phase, as well as 15 permanent jobs after becoming operational.

ABO Wind Canada director Stefan Groos said: “We are proud of having successfully developed one of Canada’s largest wind farms.

“We look forward to supporting the investor bring this project to fruition.

“ABO Wind is working on numerous other promising projects in Alberta, Atlantic Canada and other provinces with a dedicated and growing Canadian-based staff in Calgary and Halifax.”

ABO Wind added that the investor plans to publish a report about their Canadian activities next month and intends to remain anonymous until then.

Earlier this year, ABO Wind and Statkraft finalised a ten-year power purchase agreement for the Pajuperänkangas wind farm in Finland.

The 86.8MW wind farm will have 14 turbines and generate enough clean energy to power around 80,500 households.

Its turbines are due to be connected to Finland’s electricity grid next year.

Statkraft has also received the rights to the Guarantees of Origins of the electricity produced from the Pajuperänkangas wind project.

