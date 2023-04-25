ABPmer is conducting environmental impact assessments for the MarramWind project. Credit: MarramWind.

The consent process for MarramWind, a planned Scottish floating offshore wind farm to be owned by ScottishPower and Shell, is now in progress.

To be located 75km off the north-east coast of Scotland, the MarramWind wind farm project is expected to generate 3GW of renewable electricity from 200 floating turbines.

In December 2022, a UK-based engineering consultant, WSP, was appointed to conduct the environmental impact assessment (EIA) study.

WSP has selected ABPmer to support the project with major elements of the EIA.

Marine ecologists from ABPmer are now undertaking a benthic characterisation study of the area, based on analysis of geophysical data.

The study will help in baseline understanding of the site and offer an assessment of the potential impact on the benthic habitats.

ABPmer’s marine physical processes specialists will also conduct geology, oceanography and physical process elements of the study.

The assessment will consider the likely effects on marine physical process receptors that may arise from the project’s construction, operation and eventual decommissioning.

ABPmer project director Heidi Roberts stated: “We are delighted to support this important project, which could make a key contribution to Scotland’s renewable energy generation, in support of the Scottish government’s target of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2045.

“ABPmer brings a wealth of experience to the project, having completed EIA-related studies for over 30 UK offshore wind projects including Scotland’s Beatrice, Moray East and Moray West wind farms, as well as post-consent coastal processes and metocean support.”

MarramWind is owned by a 50/50 joint venture between ScottishPower and Shell.

Expected to begin operations in 2030, the wind farm is expected to generate enough clean energy to power 3.5 million UK homes.