Acciona Energía, a subsidiary of Spanish infrastructure firm Acciona, has signed an agreement with Qcells to acquire the Cunningham battery energy storage system (Bess ) project in Texas .

The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Located 55 miles from Dallas, the Cunningham facility is scheduled to come online next year and will be Texas’ largest operating battery energy storage project.

The 190MW/380MWh BESS facility will feature 159 cabinets of 2.4MWh blocks produced by Sungrow, as well as liquid-cooled cells manufactured by CATL.

Acciona Energía CEO Rafael Mateo said: “We have been working on battery storage for more than ten years and we see the technology is now ready for commercial deployment and to be included in our growth strategy.

“This transaction is an important milestone, as it includes the biggest BESS utility-scale project in one of the world’s most developed BESS markets.

“With 1,214MW renewable capacity operating and under construction in Texas, this deal is a good opportunity for ACCIONA Energía to strengthen our presence and optimise the risk profile of our portfolio.”

The deal also includes the acquisition of a BESS project portfolio with more than 1GW of capacity, which is currently in advanced stages of development.

Once operational, the Cunningham facility will supply power and ancillary services to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state’s independent system operator.

Qcells is a subsidiary of South Korean industrial group Hanwha Corporation.

Qcells USA Corporation president Jae Kyu Lee said: “Qcells is proud to provide our unique development and EPC solutions to ACCIONA Energía and bring this project to life, while also looking forward to furthering our collaboration as part of a long-term partnership.

“We are confident that these projects will benefit the entire energy sector in Texas by making clean, reliable energy more accessible for everyone.”